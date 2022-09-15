Kansas (KSNT) – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released their monthly climate report and the numbers are in: Earth is continuing to experience above average temperatures.

*Courtesy of NOAA – more information can be found here.

Here is what the data shows for Earth compared to the 143-year climatological record:

North America and Europe had their hottest Augusts on record

Asia reported its 4th hottest August

The average global land and sea surface temperature was 1.62° F above the 20th-century average (60.1°F) This makes August 2022 the 6th warmest ever

The Northern Hemisphere experienced its 2nd warmest meteorological summer ever (June, July, and August)

The five warmest meteorological summers have occurred in the last seven years

The Southern Hemisphere experienced its 10th warmest winter

Belgium had its warmest August since 1833

China experienced its warmest August and summer on record

New Zealand had its warmest winter and 2nd warmest August

Antarctic sea ice reached a record low of 4.2% below average

When all of this data is put together, it means that there’s a very high probability (according to NCEI) that the year 2022 will be in the top 10 warmest ever by the time December wraps up.

But the question remains: how does Kansas fit into all of this?

Here is what the state of Kansas data shows compared to the 128-year climatological record:

August ranked as the 7th driest

The state only averaged 1.21″ of precipitation That means we only saw 40% of what we typically see for the month (3.01″) Each location saw at least some precipitation but a few spots recorded less than a tenth of an inch

The Garden City and Dodge City airports had their 2nd and 3rd driest Augusts (respectively) on record

*Courtesy of National Drought Mitigation Center – more information can be found here.

August ranked as the 31st warmest

The average state temperature was 78.9° F which is nearly 2° F above normal (This includes highs for the day and morning lows)

One observer in Ellis County recorded 13 days with temperatures over 100° F

One observer in Rooks County recorded a high temperature of 113° F for the month This ties their August temperature record

The state had 16 daily record high temperatures broken 15 daily record high temperatures were tied

The state broke 28 record warmest low temperatures daily 9 daily warmest low temperature records were tie



*More information about the state of Kansas climatology can be found here.