Kansas (KSNT) – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released their monthly climate report and the numbers are in: Earth is continuing to experience above average temperatures.
Here is what the data shows for Earth compared to the 143-year climatological record:
- North America and Europe had their hottest Augusts on record
- Asia reported its 4th hottest August
- The average global land and sea surface temperature was 1.62° F above the 20th-century average (60.1°F)
- This makes August 2022 the 6th warmest ever
- The Northern Hemisphere experienced its 2nd warmest meteorological summer ever (June, July, and August)
- The five warmest meteorological summers have occurred in the last seven years
- The Southern Hemisphere experienced its 10th warmest winter
- Belgium had its warmest August since 1833
- China experienced its warmest August and summer on record
- New Zealand had its warmest winter and 2nd warmest August
- Antarctic sea ice reached a record low of 4.2% below average
When all of this data is put together, it means that there’s a very high probability (according to NCEI) that the year 2022 will be in the top 10 warmest ever by the time December wraps up.
But the question remains: how does Kansas fit into all of this?
Here is what the state of Kansas data shows compared to the 128-year climatological record:
- August ranked as the 7th driest
- The state only averaged 1.21″ of precipitation
- That means we only saw 40% of what we typically see for the month (3.01″)
- Each location saw at least some precipitation but a few spots recorded less than a tenth of an inch
- The Garden City and Dodge City airports had their 2nd and 3rd driest Augusts (respectively) on record
- August ranked as the 31st warmest
- The average state temperature was 78.9° F which is nearly 2° F above normal
- (This includes highs for the day and morning lows)
- One observer in Ellis County recorded 13 days with temperatures over 100° F
- One observer in Rooks County recorded a high temperature of 113° F for the month
- This ties their August temperature record
- The state had 16 daily record high temperatures broken
- 15 daily record high temperatures were tied
- The state broke 28 record warmest low temperatures daily
- 9 daily warmest low temperature records were tie
*More information about the state of Kansas climatology can be found here.