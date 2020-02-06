Frigid early, but brilliant sunshine and light wind will make for a better day

Dry over the weekend before a chance of mix or freezing rain late Monday to Wednesday

Local high temperatures went from the 70-degree mark to mainly 20s over a three-day period. It has gotten progressively colder, but thankfully most snowfall was fairly light with so much dry air near the surface. The heaviest totals over the past 24 hours have occurred in Texas, Oklahoma, southeast Kansas and Missouri.

We should start to get more sunshine Thursday as high pressure builds into the region. High temps will struggle to hit 40. The wind won’t be nearly as strong, and the breezes will become more southerly over time.

High clouds may impact the area by late day and early evening. Clouds will increase tonight, and there may be a few flurries drift by in the late night stretch.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 36-40

Wind: W/SW 6-12

Numbers ease upward a touch for Friday and the weekend, but it looks partly cloudy with temperatures just below 50 degrees through the period. A sunny, dry stretch would be really nice. We likely get more clouds Sunday than Saturday.

Moisture may increase enough to get a sprinkle or patchy mix by Monday of next week. There should be a greater probability of mix and freezing rain by Tuesday. Temps will dip a bit by that time as well.

We’ll try to get more than our fair share of sunshine today…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



