Frigid early with sunshine, then we’ll get warmer weather Saturday to Monday

Wednesday was a day-long snow event. Slush turned to ice quickly with a flash-freeze after the passage of an Arctic front Wednesday night. The sky cleared, but we had to deal with bitter breezes and frigid temperatures yesterday.

Thursday was our coldest day of winter so far with a 2-degree low and a high of only 17. The wind diminished by evening, but we’re almost as cold (if not colder) than we were 24 hours ago!

Sunshine will make for a pretty Valentine’s Day. However, you still need to bundle up. Temps might be better by mid to late afternoon, but a brisk south wind will make you take notice.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 29-34

Wind: S 12-22

Wind Chills: 0 to -5 early and 15-20 late

The pattern looks mainly dry for the weekend and for much of next week. There really isn’t a decent chance for any precipitation. It will warm nicely over the next few days before the next front arrives. We could get upper 40s Saturday and mid 50s Sunday with partly cloudy conditions both days.

There is a chance to be near 60 degrees Monday as clouds increase, but the risk of a morning shower may keep us just below than number. A boundary will glide across northeast Kansas by Tuesday. That air will put us a little below normal for midweek with highs of 37-42. It is mid-February after all.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

Cupid must fight off the frigid air before letting some arrows fly…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com