Frigid temps and bitter wind now, but it warms nicely this weekend

A Wind Chill Advisory is posted until 10am Thursday for the following counties: Brown, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley and Washington

Yesterday, snow developed across our southern counties by sunrise and it slowly moved north throughout the mid to late morning. Wet snow and rain/snow mix affected most of northeast Kansas throughout the afternoon. Accumulations of an inch or two were common and some reports hit the three to four inch category.

Lyndon: 4.5”

Garnett: 4.0”

Emporia: 3.3”

Topeka: 2.7”

Wamego: 1.3”

Snow showers hit with the passage of an Arctic cold front. The sky began to clear and the wind picked up dramatically. Temperatures tumbled and it sets the stage for a brutally cold day, likely our coldest of winter so far.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 15-20

Wind: N/NW 15-25

Wind Chills: -10 to -20 early and 0 to -5 late

After frigid conditions Thursday night, Friday will be a little better after another morning in the single digits. Cupid will have plenty of sun for Valentine’s Day, but cold breezes will keep you bundled up.

The pattern looks mainly dry for the weekend. The probability for a few showers looks really small, so maybe we get a partly to sky for Saturday and Sunday with warmer numbers. We could get upper 40s for the first day and mid 50s for the second half.

There is a chance to be near 60 degrees Monday as clouds increase. This is the topsy-turvy pattern you get when you gradually transition from one season to the next.

Cover skin and limit your outdoor exposure over the next day or two…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



