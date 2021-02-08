Frigid wind chills tonight with light winter mix wrapping up

What We’re Tracking:

Light snow and freezing drizzle this evening

Bitterly cold air continues

Even colder by this weekend

*Wind Chill Advisory* for the northern half of the area tonight into early Tuesday morning.

Areas of light snow and freezing drizzle should start to taper off this evening and most of hte night will be just cloudy and very cold. Temperatures will fall a few degrees colder tonight, but with continued northerly breezes, wind chills will be in the -10s for much of the night. Northern counties could see wind chills nearing -20°F by Tuesday morning.

Not much improvement through the middle of the week with cloudy weather and highs in the middle 10s at best. Another chance for a light winter mix will be on Wednesday morning and again early Thursday. Like the last couple events, it will be minor accumulation with minor glazing of surfaces possible.

Even colder air comes in next weekend with highs in the 0s and lows in the -0s to -10s, with the coldest mornings on Sunday and Monday when will chills could be in the -20s, possibly some in the -30s. Bitterly cold air holds tight through the area for quite a while. Current projections give us the *chance* at breaking above freezing by February 19.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com