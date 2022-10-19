What We’re Tracking:

Not as chilly tonight

Lots of sunny weather

Warm and windy weekend

A partly cloudy and cool night, but not as cold as the last couple nights have been. Overnight lows in the middle 30s for much of the region tonight. Temperatures warm back up even more by the tail end of the week and into next weekend. During that time, afternoon highs will climb back into the middle 70s by Thursday, and even back up to the middle 80s by the weekend.

Our wind starts to become breezy out of the south Friday and Saturday, helping to warm things up significantly. By Sunday, it’ll be downright windy with sustained winds around 20-30mph and gusts near 40mph.

The stronger wind will happen as our next system finally approaches. A cold front looks to move through sometime Monday bringing with it a chance for some showers and storms. There’s still some model disagreement, but overall, our next best chance for rain for the next several days will be Monday into Tuesday.

Behind this system, temperatures look to drop back closer to where they should be this time of the year. Monday’s highs should be in the upper 60s. By Tuesday, we’ll struggle to make it to 60°.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller