Frost advisory for portions of the area this morning

A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Morris, nemaha, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, RIley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee, and Washington county until 9 A.M. Saturday.

What We’re Tracking:

Much cooler temperatures

Potential frost Saturday AM

Sunshine this weekend

We’re starting off very chilly this morning with the first frost of the season making an appearance for pretty much the entire viewing area. A frost advisory is issued for most areas along and north of I-70. If you have to be out and about early, grab a jacket and give yourself a few extra minutes to defrost your windshield as we start off in the 30s.

Once the sun rises, we’ll start to warm things up right away as the abundant sunshine will make for a very comfortable weekend, overall, as highs climb into the mid-upper 60s on Saturday. Winds will stay fairly light from the north holding that chill to the air.

By the time Sunday rolls around, we start to climb back into the lower 70s with maybe a few passing clouds. Next week starts off quiet and sunny, as well, with high temperatures in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the 40s through about midweek.

A cold front looks to move through sometime by Wednesday which may bring a slight chance for some rain although models have been back and forth with the precipitation. It will cool us back down, though, into the middle 60s for the second half of the work week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez