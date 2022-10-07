What We’re Tracking:

Much cooler this evening

Frost and freeze possible Saturday morning

Warming back up

*FREEZE WARNING* – Saturday Morning – Brown, Marshall, Nemaha, and Washington counties

*FROST ADVISORY* – Saturday Morning – Anderson, Clay, Cloud, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Osage, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties

As skies clear out through the night, there could be the potential for some frost development as temperatures dip into the middle 30s. Our northern counties may see a hard freeze. Cover up any sensitive plants in your gardens, and bring in any potted plants by tonight!

The weekend will feature a lot of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 60s Saturday and into the mid 70s Sunday. Overnight lows should start to climb, too, as we wake up in the middle 40s Sunday morning.

Highs will gradually warm through the first part of next week, back up closer to 80° before another front tries to move through. As of right now, there looks to be a slight chance for showers associated with this through the middle of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush