Frost likely overnight but warmer temperature return for the weekend

Frost likely to develop Saturday morning

Warmer air returns this weekend

much warmer next week with a few rain chances

Clouds will try and clear out a bit overnight tonight but temperatures tumble as winter has returned for a bit. Frost is likely across most of the area early Saturday morning as temperatures drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s with wind chill values likely in the teens. Be sure to take in any sensitive plants that you may have outside tonight.

Despite the cold, Saturday will still start with sunshine that will last through a majority of the day as high temperatures try and climb into the 50s for the afternoon.

Few more clouds will try and filter in heading into Sunday but temperatures will continue to rise with partly cloudy conditions.

Looking ahead into the start of next week, even warmer air starts to surge in from the south and west. There is a chance for some spotty thunderstorms to occur Monday. But, temperatures for the afternoon climb well into the 70s with lower 80s expected for Tuesday afternoon along with plenty of sunshine to go along!

A roller coaster of a ride with temperatures but we still get plenty of opportunities to go outside and enjoy the fresh air! Just 24 hours until you can enjoy the sun again!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



