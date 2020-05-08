Frost possible early tomorrow, cool weekend ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Patchy frost in spots early Saturday morning

Clouds on the increase for Saturday with partly sunny skies

Partly cloudy and still cool on Sunday before rain chances increase next week

*Frost Advisory* – Anderson, Brown Coffey, Douglas, Frankin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Osage Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties from 3:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.

With clear skies, and a cold air mass overhead, we’ll drop into the mid 30s for our overnight lows across northeast Kansas. This could lead to patchy frost development in the early hours of Saturday, so a Frost Advisory has been issued. Cover up, or bring in, any sensitive vegetation as a frost could kill them.

Clouds will be on the increase through the day tomorrow, so we’ll call it partly sunny for your Saturday. Highs will still be below average as we climb into the low to mid 60s for the afternoon. There is a slight chance for a passing shower or two overnight, but otherwise, most of us should stay dry for now.

Mother’s Day should be partly cloudy and still cool. Expect highs in the upper 50s with a north/northwest wind of 15-25mph.

We then move into a pretty active pattern over the next week, but at least things look to warm up a bit by Wednesday. Another shower chance hits Monday into Tuesday as temperatures remain chilly. Temperatures could be near 70 Wednesday with scattered storm chances. Showers and storms continue through Thursday with temperatures in the low 70s.



KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor