What We’re Tracking:

Cold tonight – frost possible

Mild weather through midweek

Storms possible later in the week

With the clear sky tonight as well as light to calm wind, temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 30s and frost may develop. You may need to cover up any plants that are *not* frost tolerant, just to be on the safe side!

Tuesday looks to be one of the best days of the next 7, as highs make it into the upper 60s and winds remain light through the day. Lots of sunshine is expected, as well! Get out and enjoy what looks to be an amazing April day weather-wise.

Storm chances return by Wednesday night, and the end of the week is looking much more unsettled with the chance for storms Friday through Saturday. Highs will remain in the 70s for the tail end of the week. We’ll keep an eye on the set-up for Friday. Not a guarantee for strong storms, but there are a few of the ingredients looking favorable. We’ll watch because if all the ingredients come together, we could have strong storms. If they do not, then weaker thunderstorms will be expected.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller