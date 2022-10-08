What We’re Tracking:

Chilly start Saturday

Pleasant afternoon

Warming back up Sunday

*FREEZE WARNING* – Saturday Morning – Brown, Marshall, Nemaha, and Washington counties

*FROST ADVISORY* – Saturday Morning – Anderson, Clay, Cloud, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Osage, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties

We’re off to a chilly start in northeast Kansas with many in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Northern counties have even dipped down to around freezing! Hopefully everyone took care of their outdoor plants and luckily we should rebound through the afternoon.

There’s a few lingering clouds out there this morning but we should give way to plenty of sunshine after lunchtime. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 60s as we continue to warm up through the weekend.

Overnight lows should start to climb, too, as we wake up in the middle 40s Sunday morning. Still lots of sun in store and temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 70s as we wrap up the weekend.

Highs will gradually warm through the first part of next week, back up closer to 80° before another front tries to move through. As of right now, there looks to be a slight chance for showers associated with this through the middle of the week. Behind it, we should see temperatures trend downward yet again.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez