Frost tonight, more sunshine Sunday

Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s with much warmer temperatures expected by Sunday. A Frost Advisory has been issued for the entire viewing area as some spots may dip down into the upper 30s. Make sure to cover up or bring in any sensitive plants you may have tonight!

Sunday will be very pleasant with an abundance of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs should climb into the lower to middle 70s through Northeast Kansas with slightly breezy conditions from the North. Not a bad way to wrap up the weekend!

Looking ahead to early next week, temperatures will likely return to seasonable levels in the middle 60s. A couple of slim chances to see a few showers work their way back into the forecast by midweek. Besides that, we look to stay relatively quiet heading into the next week of April.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

