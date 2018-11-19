Frosty night ahead before pre-heating for Thanksgiving

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

What We're Tracking:

Frosty, cold night

Warming trend into Thanksgiving

Possible rain showers on Black Friday

Mostly clear and quite chilly tonight with temperatures falling into the lower 20s by morning. Areas of frost are likely overnight into the morning on Tuesday.

Warmer, sunny weather ahead for a large part of the week. Temperatures will climb into the lower 50s on Tuesday, the into the middle 50s on Wednesday for the big travel day ahead of Thanksgiving.

Plenty of sunshine for Thanksgiving Day with highs in the upper 50s. Breezes from the south will be a bit stronger for Wednesday and Thursday before our next system brings a chance for a few rain showers on Black Friday. Another system could produce a mix of rain and snow showers for Saturday night.



​KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller