Frosty night ahead before pre-heating for Thanksgiving
What We're Tracking:
- Frosty, cold night
- Warming trend into Thanksgiving
- Possible rain showers on Black Friday
Mostly clear and quite chilly tonight with temperatures falling into the lower 20s by morning. Areas of frost are likely overnight into the morning on Tuesday.
Warmer, sunny weather ahead for a large part of the week. Temperatures will climb into the lower 50s on Tuesday, the into the middle 50s on Wednesday for the big travel day ahead of Thanksgiving.
Plenty of sunshine for Thanksgiving Day with highs in the upper 50s. Breezes from the south will be a bit stronger for Wednesday and Thursday before our next system brings a chance for a few rain showers on Black Friday. Another system could produce a mix of rain and snow showers for Saturday night.
KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller
