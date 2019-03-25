Gearing up for severe weather with KSNT weather radio programming

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

With severe weather season right around the corner, the KSNT Storm Track weather team wants to help you prepare with a few weather radio programming events.

Weather radios will be available for purchase at each of the locations listed below. People are encouraged to bring in any weather radios they already own to get double checked that they're working correctly.

Members of the KSNT Storm Track weather team will be at each of these events to help program weather radios, free of charge.

Here's a list of the upcoming weather radio programming events that will be hosted by the KSNT Storm Track weather team.