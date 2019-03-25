Weather

Gearing up for severe weather with KSNT weather radio programming

By:

Posted: Mar 24, 2019 10:26 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 24, 2019 10:26 PM CDT

With severe weather season right around the corner, the KSNT Storm Track weather team wants to help you prepare with a few weather radio programming events.

Weather radios will be available for purchase at each of the locations listed below. People are encouraged to bring in any weather radios they already own to get double checked that they're working correctly.

Members of the KSNT Storm Track weather team will be at each of these events to help program weather radios, free of charge.

Here's a list of the upcoming weather radio programming events that will be hosted by the KSNT Storm Track weather team.

Thursday, March 28: Topeka
3:30-6:30 pm
Academy Sports & Outdoors
1133 Wanamaker Road

Friday, April 5: Manhattan
3:30-6:30 pm
Dillons
1101 West Loop Place

Tuesday, April 9: Emporia
3:30-6:30 pm
Dillons
902 E 12th Avenue

Tuesday, April 16th: Junction City
3:30-6:30 pm
Dillons
618 W 6th Street

Thursday, April 18th: North Topeka
3:30-6:30 pm
Dillons
800 NW 25th Street
 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Entertainment

National

Trending Stories

Don't Miss These Top Stories

Don't Miss Video