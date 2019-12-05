Get ready for a much cooler day tomorrow and for colder weather next week

Temperatures have been unseasonably mild for the past several days, but a passing front will cause temperatures to tumble in about 15-18 hours.

Clouds increased yesterday afternoon as moisture came streaming our way from an approaching disturbance in the Desert Southwest. Clouds may be prevalent later today since the system will be much closer.

There is a tiny chance of afternoon sprinkles or light showers…especially in our far south/southwest counties. High temps will likely reach the mid to upper 50s before the much cooler air spills over us overnight. Breezes likely become stronger tonight into early tomorrow morning.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 55-59

Wind: S/SE 10-15

Temperatures will be colder Friday as many spots barely get to the low 40s. The sky should be mainly sunny, so expect it to be bright. The weekend looks decent with 50s and scattered clouds Saturday.

It may become mostly cloudy on Sunday as another disturbance approaches. The risk of rain is small, but a few showers are still possible. Once that front passes, we’ll get another big temperature tumble into Monday.

Tuesday to Thursday will be mainly clear and colder with high temperatures of 35-39 degrees. It looks quiet and peaceful though with no systems anywhere in sight.

A sprinkle or brief light shower is not very likely….

KSNT Meteorologist David George





