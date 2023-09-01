What We’re Tracking

Hotter weather for the weekend

Staying hot through much of next week

Next cold front

Yet another above average day across Northeast Kansas. Our average high this time of year is in the middle 80s and our highs today were in the lower to middle 90s. Temperatures look to drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s tonight with a mostly clear sky.

Rain chances look to be slim to none, as well, as high pressure becomes our dominant feature by this point again. Other than that, the next several days will be dry, sunny, and hot across the area.

Temperatures remain in the upper 90s, even some triple digit highs for the western counties, through all of Labor Day weekend and even into early next week. Additionally, there is a chance for isolated rain in the middle of next week with the passage of a cool front. Overnight lows are expected to be rather mild, as well, only dipping into the upper 60s to low 70s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard