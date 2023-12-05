Winds will be fairly breezy through the first half of the day, sending wind chills into the 20s. Wind gusts will be around 25-30mph out of the north and west. However, the winds start to weaken as the day goes on, and with some sunshine, we should make it into the upper 40s by this afternoon.

High pressure sets up for the next couple of days bringing sunshine and really nice temperatures for this time of the year. For Wednesday, we should make it into the mid to upper 50s, and by Thursday we’re looking at highs in the low to mid 60s. To get us so warm, though, it’ll get pretty breezy. Wind gusts by Thursday could be as high as 35mph. Overnight lows through midweek will get a bit warmer, too, only dropping into the 40s.

We’re keeping an eye on another system that could bring showers late in the day Friday. It may linger into Saturday morning with a rain/snow mix possible before coming to an end. There’s still quite a bit of uncertainty with this system, but we’ll keep you updated as the week goes on.