Today looks to be a beautiful day with sunshine and light winds, finally! Highs should reach into the middle 70s across the area much of the area, but a few lower 80s are possible to the west. We should stay dry through the daytime, but a few isolated showers or storms could start to work their way in overnight.

Our weather pattern will then become a bit more active, bringing several chances for rain and thunderstorms. The most likely window of time may be Thursday into Thursday night as a low pressure tracks across the state. A few showers and storms may linger into early Friday, but we’re still on track to warm up into the mid 70s.

Temperatures should climb into the low to mid 80s for a warm weekend, but to get us there, we’ll see the return of a gusty southerly wind. We’ll keep an eye out for another system that could trigger a few storms by late Sunday.