Gorgeous day before rain becomes likely late Wednesday

Yesterday started with clouds and scattered sprinkles, then afternoon sunshine made it much better. It did become a bit breezy with our south/southwest wind turning to northwest.

Today is my “pick day” of the week. We should enjoy sunshine all day with great temperatures and light wind. It will be bright and comfortable so take advantage.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 63-67

Wind: SW 5-15

Midweek begins clear with increasing clouds through early afternoon. We get our best chance for rain late Wednesday and Wednesday night. It has really been dry lately so a decent rain would wash the dust off everything. Temperatures will stay well above freezing Wednesday night into Thursday so there won’t be any chance for snow.

Spotty showers could linger Thursday with cooler air. Friday will much colder with highs barely to 40 and lows in the 20s. There may even be a random flurry or snow shower.

The upcoming weekend looks decent with slightly warmer temps, fairly light breezes and more sunshine. It looks really good compared with what late November can be.

Looking toward the holiday…the week begins dry, but there might be some rain and mix that changes to snow a day or two prior to Thanksgiving. We will keep you posted.

Expect a wonderful day for outdoor cleaning and decorating…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

