Highs look to only make it into the lower to middle 70s. Sunshine continues today as high pressure continues to dominate our forecast.

With clear skies tonight, communities in our far eastern tier of counties could dip as low as the upper 30s by early Thursday morning! Most places will be able to cool down into the low-mid 40s, though.

As our weather pattern doesn’t look to change for several days, highs will slowly warm into the 80s by the weekend as our winds turn out of the south. Sunny skies will last through the weekend, as well.