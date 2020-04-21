Gorgeous today, but expect periods of rain Wednesday

We’ve experienced back-to-back days with morning showers and midday clearing.

Some thunderstorms early yesterday produced frequent lightning and penny sized hail.

Tuesday will be my pick as best day of the week. It might be a little cool around sunrise, but abundant sun and light breezes will make it near perfect. Highs should be in the low to maybe mid 70s, which is what many people love and it’s also on target for a mid to late April.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 69-74

Wind: E 5-15

Clouds increase Tuesday night and wind gets a little stronger. A weak disturbance might bring some showers and spotty thunder to the region on Wednesday. The precipitation probabilities are higher for midweek.

Thursday should be our warmest afternoon of the week with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Thunderstorm chances likely return for Friday. If we can get that system in and out, we’ll get a decent weekend afterward.

The upcoming weekend could be pleasant with lows in the 40s and highs between 65 and 70. It may be rather breezy for Saturday’s work on the lawn and garden, while Sunday might be a terrific afternoon for walks and bike rides.

Get ready enjoy a wonderful day…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

