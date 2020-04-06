Gradual clearing later today, and much warmer through midweek

We have put the wintry mix from Friday and the Freeze Warning of early Saturday behind us. Saturday afternoon was very pretty with abundant sunshine, and Sunday was considerably warmer with numbers around 62-66.

We begin Monday with clouds and mild air. Temps will begin in the mid to upper 50s at sunrise, then we climb to the low and mid 70s. Clouds will try to break occasionally this afternoon so we may get partial sunshine. Breezes will increase to make it seem just a little cooler than it actually is.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 71-76

Wind: S/SW 15-25

Tuesday will be our warmest day of the season to date, and it may be the warmest day of the next week or more. Expect sunshine through midweek with much stronger wind Wednesday. Highs will likely reach 80-85 degrees across northeast Kansas for this period.

A front will pass Wednesday night so temperatures will drop. We’ll start Thursday around 40, then it may difficult to get to the upper 50s for highs. Showers should be extremely spotty as the boundary slides across.

Shower chances increase by Friday night and Saturday with mostly cloudy conditions. It stays mild for the weekend with 57-62 numbers and there should be more rain across the region Monday and Tuesday of next week as it turns cooler.

Expect the clouds to be a bit stubborn today…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

