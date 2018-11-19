Gradual warm-up begins on Monday, mild by Thanksgiving

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Much of the cloud cover cleared out during the day on Sunday, and the sky stays on the clear side during the night tonight. With a clear sky and just light breeze, temperatures will bottom out in the mid 20s overnight.

A mostly to partly sunny sky is on tap throughout the day on Monday, as a gradual warm-up finally begins. High temperatures get back into the low to upper 40s as an early south wind shifts to be out of the north by the second half of the day. That changing breeze will make it feel only a few degrees cooler as it will be sustained at 5 to 10 mph.

A slightly chillier night is on tap for Monday into Tuesday as overnight temperatures get as low as the upper teens in spots. Even so, temperatures rebound to be a couple of degrees warmer than Monday with highs mainly in the mid to upper 40s. Some western areas may even be able to crack into the low 50s before the day ends on Tuesday.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday will see plenty of sunshine, but Wednesday will be the day that widespread 50s make their return to northeast Kansas.

More mild weather is on tap for Thanksgiving on Thursday as high temperatures top out in the mid to upper 50s. However, it will be a bit more on the breezy side with a sustained south wind at 10 to 20 mph. That south wind will go along with a mostly sunny sky during the day before clouds build in on Thursday evening.

Friday will see more clouds than sunshine, but high temperatures will still be able to crack into the 50s by afternoon. As our next weather maker moves in, temperatures will be warm enough for it to only be a chance at some scattered rain showers.

The first half of next weekend starts off comfortably mild with highs in the 50s under a partly cloudy sky. However, some cooler weather nudges in for Sunday though. Temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning will fall back into the low to mid 30s.

Another system starts to move in, providing the chance of some cold raindrops late Saturday evening, but that could start to mix over into some wet snowflakes for Sunday morning. Any precipitation that lingers on into Sunday afternoon would start to transition back over to some cold rain as high temperatures get back into the low to mid 40s. Either way, this weather maker is still days away, so stick with your Storm Track weather team for the latest forecast updates!