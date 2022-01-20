Gradual warm-up heading toward the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Clear, very cold night

Mostly sunny for Friday

Some warming this weekend

Another very cold night in store for the area with a mostly clear sky and light breezes. Temperatures will fall into the lower to middle single digits. However, south breezes pick up a little in the early morning hours and create wind chills in the -5 to-10° range again for Friday morning.

The cold wind will continue on Friday, but it will be coming from the south. That will help us start to warm up and see highs returning around freezing with a mostly sunny sky. However, there will still be a breeze so not expecting it to feel much warmer on Friday.

By Saturday, temperatures climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s which is near average for this time of year. For those heading out to the Chiefs game Sunday, tailgating will be nice with highs topping out around 50° but the wind will continue to be a nuisance. By kick-off, things will start to cool down into the 40s and eventually 30s once the game starts to wrap up. Still a good idea to really bundle up as you head out to Arrowhead!

After mild weather again on Monday, we will look for another front to drop temperatures into the 20s for highs for the middle of next week, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller