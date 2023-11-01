What We’re Tracking

Warming up as the week progresses

Beautiful weather for the weekend

Slight rain chance Monday

Another mostly clear sky tonight with temperatures falling back into the lower to middle 30s. The wind will relax overnight, as well. We continue to warm up through the rest of the week and into the weekend thanks to that occasionally breezy south wind. By Thursday afternoon, highs should make it up close to 60° with a mostly sunny sky.

Our overnight temperatures don’t look nearly as cold as the week goes on. Overall, the weather is looking really good for the end of the week as temperatures climb into the upper 60s by Friday afternoon.

That mild, sunny weather should last into next weekend with highs on both Saturday & Sunday in the middle to upper 60s, maybe even near 70° in some cases, and lows in the lower 40s. The next week looks to be quite the dry pattern with only a few slim rain chances on Monday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller