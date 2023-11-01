More comfortable fall temperatures are back on the way after a frigid start to this morning. Temperatures climb back up into the upper 40s and lower 50s today as our winds shift around to the south. They’ll be breezy at times, with gusts around 25mph.

We continue to warm up through the rest of the week and into the weekend thanks to that occasionally breezy south wind. By Thursday, highs should make it up close to 60 with a mostly sunny sky. And our overnights don’t look nearly as cold, either. Overall, the weather is looking really good for the end of the week.

That mild, sunny weather should last into next weekend with highs on both Saturday & Sunday in the middle to upper 60s, maybe even near 70° in some cases, and lows in the lower 40s. The next week looks to be quite the dry pattern with only a few slim rain chances late Saturday and again on Monday.