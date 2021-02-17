Gradual warming trend gets the area back to normal by the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Snow ending this morning

Warming trend ahead

Chance for snow/rain on Sunday

A partly cloudy sky tonight as temperatures fall into the middle single digits by morning. Wind should remain fairly light from the northeast tonight, as well.

Partly cloudy and chilly on Thursday with a high back into the middle 20s, but we should be close to getting above freezing by Friday afternoon. We are on track for some 40s by the end of next weekend. The only thing that may limit our weekend warming would be the chance to see some fog. With the snow on the ground and warmer temperatures causing that to melt, stubborn fog certainly isn’t out of the question several mornings this week.

A system moves through on Sunday, but with warmer temperatures in place we could see a brief mix very early Sunday morning then a few rain showers as highs climb into the 40s. Warmer weather should stick around for a while once it makes a return this weekend with highs well into the 50s next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

