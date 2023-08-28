What We’re Tracking

Nice start to the week

Gradually warming

Back in the triple digits for the weekend

Another cool overnight tonight with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a mostly clear sky. Tomorrow will be slightly warmer but temperatures still around average for this time of year. Highs for Tuesday are in the upper 80s and lowers 90s.

Another weak frontal boundary moves through on Tuesday night switching our winds back from the north. It doesn’t do much for our temperatures, as we’ll only cool down a couple of degrees for Wednesday.

After this, we gradually warmup into the 90s by Thursday. Triple digit heat looks to return by the weekend, and unfortunately, it looks to stick around for a good portion of next week. Rain chances look to be slim to none, as well, as high pressure becomes our dominant feature by this point again.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller