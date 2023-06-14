What We’re Tracking

Mainly dry weather Thursday

Getting warmer and more humid

Better rain chances return late week/early in the weekend

Warmer air keeps working its way into the area over the next few days. Lows tonight will dip back in the lower 60s, but a gradual increase in humidity will give us warmer nights in the days ahead.

Highs rebound into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the tail end of the week. We expect mostly sunny weather not only today but most of the day on Friday, as well. However, a round of storms may move through in between for Thursday night for parts of the area.

The best chance for storms this week appears to be late Saturday or into Saturday night. Humidity continues to build in, as well, through the weekend. By the start of next week, we’ll likely be feeling like the middle 90s at least for our daytime heat index.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller