Grapefruit size hail seen in northeast Kansas, Severe Thunderstorm Watch now canceled

NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Severe storms started to pop-up in the northern counties of northeast Kansas around lunchtime Saturday, leaving some areas with grapefruit sized hail.

One cell stayed in-tact for several hours with hail reports coming in at grapefruit size, or 4 inches in diameter, over Wabaunsee county.

Photo courtesy of Belinda Roberts at Melvern Lake.

Photo courtesy of John Rodgers in Westmoreland

Photo courtesy of Sandie Houk in Maple Hill

Photo sent in from viewer taken in

Paxico



Photo courtesy of Terenzi Danny in

Westmoreland

Hail photos from across the area.

Several other storms developed across the area, also producing hail in many northeastern Kansas counties. Those along its path received up to an inch of much needed rainfall.

Areas south of the viewing area are in a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. but the threat for severe weather in Northeast Kansas is over.