Great April weather ahead this week

What We’re Tracking:

Clear night ahead

Gorgeous Tuesday with sunshine and light wind

More rain chances Wednesday and Friday

Mainly clear sky across the region tonight with light and variable wind. Lows will fall back into the lower to middle 40s by early on Tuesday.

We will be warming up into the lower 70s on Tuesday with continued light and variable wind and abundant sunshine. In many ways, Tuesday will be near picture-perfect…get out and enjoy the great April weather if you have a chance to do so.

Another system brings a chance for showers on Wednesday with slightly cooler high temperatures in the upper 60s. After that we clear out and warm back into the middle 70s for Thursday before another chance for showers or storms moves our way on Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

