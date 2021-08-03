Great August weather hangs on for a couple more days

What We’re Tracking:

Mild weather for a few days

Heat returns this weekend

Most days dry

Temperatures will be pleasantly cool again tonight, dropping into the upper 50s to near 60° by early Wednesday morning. Although some of the smoky haze has started to clear up a bit, we won’t fully see that haze go away until later in the week.

We’ll enjoy another comfortable day on Wednesday, with high temperatures peaking out in the middle 80s again. With a return to more of a southerly wind, both temperatures and humidity levels will start to rise. Highs in the middle to upper 80s on Thursday with low to moderate humidity, but turning hotter by Friday.

Apart from a couple isolated possibilities for rain Thursday and Sunday, it looks to be a pretty dry week ahead. Another big warm-up by Friday afternoon with highs in the lower 90s and higher humidity moving in. By the time we get to the weekend we’ll see middle to upper 90s returning to the area with heat indices well over 100°.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller