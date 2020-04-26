Great end to the weekend, showers and storms to start the week

What We’re Tracking:

Patchy fog this morning gives way to sunshine later

Increasing clouds later today with a chance for showers overnight

Better chance for rain Tuesday before we have a chance to dry out

We’re starting off today with some patchy fog, especially in low-lying areas. That clears out after sunrise, and we’ll be left with mostly sunny skies and really nice temperatures in the low 70s. Our clouds will begin to increase later, though. We could see some showers and storms develop overnight into Monday morning, but that moves out before lunchtime Monday, and we’ll be able to warm into the upper 70s!

Tuesday brings our next chance for storms, and we’ll be watching closely to see when the front pushes through. If it passes through around lunch, our chances for severe weather are limited. If it takes a bit longer to move through, we may be dealing with some stronger storms.

After that system passes, we’ll begin to dry out a bit for the rest of the week, and temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

