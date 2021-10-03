Great fall weather to start off October

What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant fall weather continues

Pleasantly mild temperatures

Dry conditions for the week ahead

Mostly clear conditions for tonight with temperatures dipping into lower 50s with dry air and light wind throughout the night, as well.

Monday looks to be very similar as we head into the first full week of October. Highs will be in the upper 70s with a light breeze out of the north. Mostly sunny skies will once again be present and with dew points in the lower to middle 50s, keeping the daytime feeling rather comfortable.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, our rain chances remain absent and high temperatures stay on the comfortably warm side with upper 70s most days and lows dipping down into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Temperatures will be near normal for this time of year with mostly sunny skies expected just about every day.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller