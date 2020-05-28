Great weather ahead for Friday

What We’re Tracking:

Clearing out tonight

Dry, sunny and pleasant Friday

Partly sunny this weekend, then much warmer next week

Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s tonight as the sky clears out across the area. A rather cool night as light wind and some drier air filters in. That clear sky will give way to lots of sunshine for Friday with pleasantly mild weather and high temperatures reaching the middle to upper 70s.

The weekend looks comfortable with highs in the upper 70s and a few scattered clouds around. There are a few isolated rain showers expected for Saturday or Saturday night, but we should start to clear back out late in the weekend.

Next week looks quite a bit warmer with south wind returning and higher humidity building in. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 80s, but with the humidity levels also on the rise it will feel a bit more like summer. Afternoon heat indices will reach the middle 90s for much of next week. Overall, it should remain clear to partly cloudy through the week, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com