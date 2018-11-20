Great weather for Thanksgiving, travel issues later this weekend

What We're Tracking:

Warmer days ahead

Sunny and breezy Thanksgiving

Showers Friday & a mess Sunday



Not quite so cold tonight even though we will remain under a clear sky. Temperatures will dip into the lower 30s tonight, then quickly warm up on Wednesday with lots of sunshine to highs in the upper 50s to near 60°. Wind will remain light from the southwest through Wednesday night.

On Thanksgiving Day, breezes increase from the south at 10-20mph as sunshine dominates. Temperatures should peak out in the lower 60s on Thanksgiving before cloud cover rolls in Thursday night into Friday with a chance for scattered showers, especially Friday morning.

Over the weekend, mild weather stays in place through Saturday night before our next storm system moves in late in the weekend. A lot of uncertainty exists with this storm, but the chance for rain changing to snow by Sunday, along with gusty, cold wind behind the storm system are looking to shape up for the late holiday weekend travel time.

​KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller