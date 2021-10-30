Great weather for the start of the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Sunny, mild day Saturday

Cooler north wind on Sunday

Few rain chances next week

A beautiful day to start the weekend despite the chilly morning start. Saturday will have temperatures in the lower to middle 60s for a brief warm up with a mostly sunny sky.

A quick-passing cold front is expected to move through on Sunday and Halloween looks sunny and cool. It’ll start out mostly sunny with some clouds moving in late. Afternoon highs should make it into the middle 50s and drop through the 40s for evening trick-or-treating.

Looking forward to next week, some much cooler air will continue to build in across the viewing area. A few chances for rain can be expected for Monday and Tuesday. We’ll have to watch overnight temperatures closely heading into Tuesday if showers continue. It may get cold enough that a few snowflakes try to mix in, but mainly a rain chance.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller