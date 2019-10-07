Great weather now gives way to a blast of cold air late in the week

What We’re Tracking:

Chilly mornings and mild days

Showers and storms by late Wednesday and Thursday

Much colder Friday & quite windy

With a mainly clear sky across the entire mid-section of the country, we should remain nearly cloud-free through the night. Overnight temperatures will cool off quite a bit, dropping into the middle 40s for early Tuesday. There could be a few valley areas and areas near waterways that see some patches of fog in the early hours on Tuesday.

Highs will rebound nicely for Tuesday afternoon with temperatures climbing into the lower 70s. South wind at 10-15mph by late afternoon.

More clouds and a few showers possible Wednesday with a weak system moving in from the west. The main system, however, arrives on Thursday with the chance for a few scattered showers and storms. The front will push through late Thursday and temperatures crash into early Friday. Strong northwest winds will combine with temperatures in the 30s by early Friday to create morning wind chills in the 20s. Although a few wrap-around rain or snow showers are possible, that looks to be mainly over the northern counties early Friday then clearing.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

