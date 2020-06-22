Great weather settles in for the middle of the week

What We’re Tracking:

Isolated evening showers, then clear again

Sunny, pleasant and less humid Tuesday into Wednesday

Higher humidity and a few storms possible late week

A few isolated showers will slide to the south and southeast through the evening hours, giving parts of the area a brief passing rain chance as the front slides southward. After that chance, the whole area will clear and see even drier air move into the region. Lows will dip to near 60° by morning.

Highs on Tuesday will be comfortably warm in the lower 80s, but the most noticeable difference will be the dry air that holds in place all day long, making for an absolutely beautiful day. That nice weather will carry over into the majority of Wednesday, as well. A stray shower is possible toward late afternoon or evening Wednesday, but most areas should remain dry.

The heat and humidity both build back in toward the end of the week and into the start of the weekend. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s with heat indices into the middle to upper 90s by the weekend with a few scattered storms. Right now, the best chance appears to be for Friday evening or early Friday night.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

