Great weather Thursday before rain chances returns

What We’re Tracking:

Clear, cool night

Sunny, great weather Thursday

Scattered storms this weekend

Another cool night with a mostly clear sky this time. Lows will fall back into the lower to middle 40s before a light southeast breezes returns, setting the stage for some really nice weather heading into Thursday.

Southeasterly wind returns by Thursday and temperatures climb back to more typical May levels. Highs near 70° are expected on Thursday, then into the lower 70s by Friday. However, the sunshine Thursday will give way to more clouds and a few showers or storms by Friday.

Over the weekend, temperatures will hover in the 70s each day along with nighttime lows in the upper 50s to near 60°. Occasional showers and storms will be possible, but several stretches of dry weather will be around, as well. Looking ahead to early next week, rain and storm chances start to taper off with temperatures taking a minor set-back in the lower 70s to start before returning to above average levels in the 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

