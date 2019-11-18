Great weather Tuesday, rain by Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Mild through midweek

Rain chance Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night

Possible rain/snow showers and colder Friday

Temperatures tonight will fall only into the upper 30s and lower 40s under a mainly clear sky. The breezes will diminish and the sky should remain predominantly clear through the night, as well.

Tuesday may end up being the nicest day we’ve had in quite some time. High temperatures should easily make the middle 60s, the wind will be fairly light from the south and the sunshine should prevail throughout the bulk of the day. Really some of the nicest November weather on tap for Tuesday!

Highs on Thursday will remain mild, but clouds build in with a chance for scattered showers and even a few thunderstorm as a storm system tracks right over the area late Wednesday into Wednesday night. Rain should quickly exit out by early Thursday morning, then cooler air moves in for Thursday with highs only in the upper 40s. Quite chilly on Friday, as well, with a slight chance for rain or snow showers.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

