Great week of September weather ahead of us

What We’re Tracking:

Mainly clear tonight

Sunshine through the day Monday

Seasonable temperatures all week

Mostly clear and cool tonight with temperatures falling into the lower 50s for early Monday morning. The wind will remain quite light to calm through the night, as well. The lower humidity air that is allowing for the cool nights will stick around into much of the week ahead.

Highs on Monday will rebound into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Wind turn to the east at 5-10mph late in the day. These comfortably warm days are right on par for the average weather this time of year.

The majority of the week is looking comfortable with nighttime lows in the 50s and highs generally in the 80s through the week. Most days will be sunny with fairly dry air holding firm throughout the week, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com