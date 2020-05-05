Gusty breezes today and an unseasonably cool pattern is about to begin

Sunday was pleasant before yesterday’s stormy and wet weather. Many communities had several rounds of nickel, quarter and golf ball sized hail with rain amounts of 1-2 inches.

Monday Wind Gusts…

Junction City: 78mph

Burlington: 75mph

Silver Lake: 73mph

Topeka: 68mph

Overbrook: 67mph

Lawrence: 61mph

Showers moved east last night and clouds have been trying to decrease. Gradual clearing takes place early this morning for a mainly sunny afternoon. The northwest breeze will be rather strong for much of the day.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 69-73

Wind: NW 20-35

Wednesday looks decent with sunshine and highs in the 60s. Showers may enter the picture on Thursday as temperatures dip for late week. Most areas will get another day in the low 60s. It may be a struggle to get out of the 50s on Friday.

This weekend should be mild and pleasant with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. It may seem a bit chilly for some with lows of 39-45 with highs of 62-67. That’s more like late March or early April weather.

We may see temps in the 60s through Tuesday or Wednesday of next week so there’s nothing really warm or humid on the horizon.

Mainly sunny with gusty breezes today…..

KSNT Meteorologist David George



