What We’re Tracking

Gusty tonight

Few showers by late Friday

Cooler through the weekend

The stronger winds that we have seen through out the day today slightly weaken tonight but we will still be gusty. Winds could gust up to 25-30 mph. This will keep us warmer into the overnight ours with temperatures dropping only to the lower 40s. Keep in mind our average high around this time of year is 46° so our lows tonight are significantly above average.

The warmth doesn’t last too long, though, as we’re keeping an eye on another system that could bring showers late in the day Friday. Highs should reach the upper 50s with a light wind Friday before the rain chance. A few showers may linger into Saturday morning with any lingering rain possibly changing over to some snow before coming to an end.

As of right now, the chance for precipitation continues to back off. It is quite possible that many areas will see no precipitation as this system passes us by. The best chance to see the showers will be in the southeastern half of the area.

Temperatures get a bit cooler for the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the middle 40s with overnight lows dropping back into the 20s. It’ll also be blustery during this time, too, with wind gusts around 30mph. We’ll keep the cooler air around through the start of next week, but it should be pretty seasonal with temperatures in the mid 40s in the afternoons and overnight lows in the mid 20s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard