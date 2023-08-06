What We’re Tracking

Gusty night

Cooler temperatures

Rain chance Tuesday night into Wednesday

A gusty night tonight with winds out of the northwest from 10-20 mph. Some gusts could be as high as 30 mph. Temperatures dip down into the middle 60s with generally a mostly clear sky. Another nice day tomorrow as humidity stays out of the area and cooler temperatures stick around.

This looks to be the trend for most of the week with temperatures in 80s. We look to teeter totter in the lower to middle 80s through the beginning part of the week. Then, our temperatures gradually increase climbing into the upper 80s before a slight cooldown on Saturday.

We are watching another possible upper level disturbance that could bring a rain chance Tuesday night into Wednesday and could linger through most of the daytime Wednesday. Overall, not too bad for the first part of August.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller