Gusty wind and becoming cooler before temperatures rebound late week

We’ve had our first frost and our first official freeze of the season. Topeka’s coldest temp so far was the 28 degree low on Saturday morning. Let’s celebrate the end of a horrible ragweed season!

Glorious sunshine has been our friend since the cold front of late last week. The work week started with chilly temps, but then it warmed nicely with low 70s in the afternoon. Breezes were just a bit stronger.

A weak boundary cuts across the region so it will be a cooler day. Wind may be gusty from time to time, and colder air settles in for midweek. At least it should remain sunny to partly cloudy through the period.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 61-65

Wind: W/NW 15-30

Wednesday will be our coolest day of the week with temperatures falling into the 50s for highs and 30s for lows. It appears fairly uneventful through the end of the week but temperatures will rebound mid-70s by Friday. Thursday might be my “pick day of the week” because of lighter wind and highs near 70.

We might see some isolated showers by Friday night, but the probability of rain goes up gradually this weekend with scattered showers on Saturday. The possibility of rain and thunder lingers on Sunday with continued temperatures in the 70s. Expect rainy periods Monday before pleasant conditions return into the middle of next week.

Chilly temps for midweek before a rebound begins…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

