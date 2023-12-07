It will get pretty breezy today, and with wind gusts as high as 35mph from the south, temperatures will climb into the middle 60s with lots of sunshine, as well. That’s almost 20° warmer than our average highs for early December.

The warmth doesn’t last too long, though, as we’re keeping an eye on another system that could bring showers late in the day Friday. Highs should reach the upper 50s with a light wind Friday before the rain chance. A few showers may linger into Saturday morning with any lingering rain possibly changing over to some snow before coming to an end.

As of right now, the chance for precipitation continues to back off. It is quite possible that many areas will see no precipitation as this system passes us by. The best chance to see the showers will be in the southeastern half of the area.

Temperatures get a bit cooler for the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the middle 40s with overnight lows dropping back into the 20s. It’ll also be blustery during this time, too, with wind gusts around 30mph. We’ll keep the cooler air around through the start of next week, but it should be pretty seasonal with temperatures in the mid 40s in the afternoons and overnight lows in the mid 20s.