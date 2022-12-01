Today, our temperatures will warm up into the lower 50s by this afternoon thanks to windy conditions returning.

South winds will be running around 15-30 mph with wind gusts around 35-45 mph, and possibly getting a bit stronger by Friday.

That strong south wind will bring in warmer air, and we may even be able to reach into the upper 60s by Friday afternoon because of it.

Another shot of cooler air comes in by Saturday with the passage of a cold front Friday evening, but once again, this system looks to pass by with little to no precipitation associated with it.