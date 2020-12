A Wind Advisory is in effect for the southeastern corner of the area today from 10am – 2pm. Expect wind gusts up to 45 mph.

Highs manage to make it into the lower 50s, again today with partly cloudy skies.

A cold front moves through the area late Friday evening which will help the winds relax a bit and become northerly.

Saturday will start off cool in the middle to upper 20s and the afternoon will be rather chilly as well although around average in the lower 40s with lots of sunshine.